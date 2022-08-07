**Watch a previous report on this incident in the video player above.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.

The SUV was recovered at a home on the 400 block of Magnolia Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls Saturday, police said in a Facebook post, after tips from the public reportedly aided in the search.

Despite the find, police said they have not arrested anyone involved in the case.

This is the dark-colored SUV that Akron police believe to have been involved in the July 8 shooting deaths of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter.

The shooting deaths took place around 9 p.m. July 8, when three suspects reportedly fired shots at a parking lot on Boulevard Street where people were gathered for a celebration.

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to reach out Akron Police Detective J. Smith at 330-375-2490. Callers can remain anonymous by reaching out to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COS.