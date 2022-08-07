**Watch a previous report on this incident in the video player above.**
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.
The SUV was recovered at a home on the 400 block of Magnolia Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls Saturday, police said in a Facebook post, after tips from the public reportedly aided in the search.
Despite the find, police said they have not arrested anyone involved in the case.
The shooting deaths took place around 9 p.m. July 8, when three suspects reportedly fired shots at a parking lot on Boulevard Street where people were gathered for a celebration.
Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to reach out Akron Police Detective J. Smith at 330-375-2490. Callers can remain anonymous by reaching out to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COS.