Akron police issue warrants for man accused of striking father and toddler with car, killing them

Shawn Allen (Courtesy: Akron Police Department)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have issued warrants for a man accused of aggravated murder.

Police are searching for Shawn Allen, 36, who they say is wanted in connection to the deaths of Horace Lee, 43, and his 22-month-old daughter, Azeria Tucker. (See more on the victims in the video, above.)

Lee and Tucker were found dead outside of a home in the 400 block of Crouse Street on Sunday.

Detectives determined that Lee was pushing his daughter in a stroller on the sidewalk when the suspect, allegedly Allen, struck and killed the victims with his car.

Police learned during the investigation that Lee may have been involved in a fight with Allen prior to that.

Allen is 5’5” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has an Ace of Spades tattoo on his left cheek. His last known address is in Canton.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Allen.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: