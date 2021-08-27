Akron police issue warning about kidnapping phone scam

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron police issued a warning on Friday about a phone scam reported to their department.

According to a release from police, the victim received a phone call from someone who said he kidnapped the victim’s daughter.

He demanded a large sum of money for a ransom and even went so far as to have a female get on the phone pretending to be the victim’s daughter, police say.

If this happens to you, police urge you to gather as much information as you can and immediately call the police department at (330) 208-6196 to investigate. Don’t try to handle it on your own.