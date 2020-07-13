Akron police investigating potential road rage incident

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Police Department is investigating a potential road rage incident that left damage to a car.

Yesterday, a 24-year-old man told police that he was the victim of road rage while driving his infant daughter.

The man told police that the driver of a Chevy Malibu was behind him in traffic, and “seemingly became upset because he slowed or stopped.”

At the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and West South Street, the man heard a gunshot. Upon inspection, the man reported finding bullet damage to the side of his Pontiac G6, police said.

No one was reported injured, but shell casings were found at the scene.

Police are currently searching for a suspect.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: