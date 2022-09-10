AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home of unknown causes Friday morning.

Officers were reportedly called to an apartment located on the 500 block of Diagonal Road and found a 67-year-old woman deceased.

An autopsy is being done by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, while police work to contact the woman’s family.

Detectives are working to find out how the woman died, police said. Her name is not being released at this time.