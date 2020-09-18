Akron police investigating after two people hurt during shooting at high school football game

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after two people were hurt during a shooting at a high school football game Thursday night.

According to the department, it happened at the game between East and Firestone CLC at Ellet High School.

At some point, an unknown suspect fired shots after getting into an argument with a 19-year-old man. He was shot in the arm. A 40-year-old woman was also shot in the leg.

They were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect is said to be between 17-20-years-old, wearing a tie dye colored shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He fled the scene after the shooting.

There were no known injuries to any of the players.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David W. James, Ed.D. issued the following statement:

“We are grateful there was no one more seriously hurt tonight at the City Series football game at Ellet CLC. The shooting that occurred inside the stadium is great cause for alarm, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

Board President Patrick Bravo also issued a statement:

“Our first concern, of course, is for the recovery of the victims, but let’s be very clear about what happened. This was an act of violence brought right into a football stadium with parents and children out to enjoy the return of fall sports. As a community, we must work together to figure out a solution to gun violence. Our children deserve much better. Our community deserves much better.”

