Akron police investigating after man shot and killed outside liquor store

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a liquor store.

According to the department, officers responded to shots fired at the Country Market in the 300 block of E. South St. around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

When they got on scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he died.

Investigators learned that a Nissan, occupied by two men, pulled up in front of the store. The 38-year-old passenger got out of the car and went inside. When he came back out, he got into an altercation with the victim.

The victim reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot the man. The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man, then exchanged gunfire with the victim.

While officers were processing the scene, they were notified that the 38-year-old man had walked in to City Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken there by the driver he was with earlier. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

There are no charges or arrests at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers or call 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

