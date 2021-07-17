Akron police investigating after man found shot to death in driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly found shot to death in Akron Saturday morning, police said.

Akron police arrived at the 800 block of North Main Street around 2:45 a.m., responding to reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, a 27-year-old man was reportedly discovered lying on the ground of a driveway with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bullet shell casings were found at the scene, police reported, but no suspects are known at this time.

An autopsy is underway, and police said they aren’t releasing the victim’s name to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or anonymously at Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.