Akron police investigating after eight-year-old girl seriously hurt in shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after an eight-year-old girl was seriously hurt during a shooting on Thursday.

According to the department, it happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Copley Rd. The victim was inside a vehicle when shots were fired. Other kids were also in the car at the time. They were not injured.

Police said she was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and is undergoing surgery. No word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

