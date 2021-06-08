Akron police investigating after dog is shot; search for suspect continues

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a dog was reportedly shot in Akron Friday night by an unknown suspect.

An Akron officer arrived at the 1300 block of Manchester Road around 10 p.m. and observed the dog had been shot through the pad of its front paw.

The dog’s owner, a 61-year-old man, told police he had let the animal out to relieve itself before bed. At that point he heard the dog barking at something outside. Looking out, the man reportedly saw a suspect shoot at the dog and then run off across the street and hop into a gray SUV.

The dog reportedly never left the property but was not on a leash at the time of the shooting. However, no shell casings were found at the scene.