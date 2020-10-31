Akron police investigating after 11-year-old girl shot while riding in car

AKRON (WJW) — A young girl was injured tonight following a shooting in the neighborhood of East Akron, police report.

Officers were called to the corner of McKinley Avenue and Hudson Avenue around 5 p.m., after shots had been heard in the area. Once there, they were informed of a man who was driving with his 11-year-old daughter through the area when the shots rang out.

Police said the father reported that a vehicle was following them and started shooting into their car, striking his daughter twice. He then drove to Akron Fire Station 13 on Brown Street for help.

The victim was eventually taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and police say her injuries are not life-threatening. The father and another passenger were not injured in the incident.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-375-2Tip or 330-434-COPS for crimestoppers.

