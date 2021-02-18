Akron police investigate woman found dead in vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 43-year-old woman.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Boulevard St. around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found the woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are looking for information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490 or (330)375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.