Akron police investigate whether home was targeted in shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Kling St. early Friday morning.

According to a press release, around 2 a.m. a woman called police saying her home had been hit by bullets.

The woman said it happened after hearing multiple gun shots in the area.

Officers found shell casings in the street when they investigated the scene.

Police say it is not known if the woman was intentionally targeted in the shooting.

No one was hurt.

Akron residents told FOX 8 they were concerned about the gun violence.

Police say in many cases the suspects are shooting at each other in vehicles.

When they miss, the stray bullets then hit other properties.