Akron police investigate two weekend homicides

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives in Akron are investigating two homicides that happened over the weekend.

Friday around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Fuller St.

Officers found a 21-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man had been driving down the street when someone started shooting at him.

The victim was hit by one of the shots and his car hit a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has not been identified.

A house in the area was also struck by gunfire.

Police found a handgun and several shell casings at the scene.

On Saturday, police responded to a home in the 500 block of Dayton St.

Police say they found a 48-year-old man inside the home with a gunshot wound the to head.

He has not been identified.

The Akron Police Department is looking for tips in both cases.

You can call Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.