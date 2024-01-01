AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police officers are investigating two separate weekend robberies that they believe could be connected.

The first happened on Friday night when a man robbed the Gamestop on the 300 block of Howe Avenue. Officers responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m., according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

According to the cashier at the scene, the suspect came into the store, pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the register and then fled the scene, according to the release.

The suspect was described as a man who is 6 feet tall and about 25-30 years old.

Early Monday morning, just after midnight, Akron police responded to another report of a robbery at the Denny’s on the 1600 block of Home Ave.

According to an employee at the scene, a suspect came into the restaurant and demanded money from the register with a gun in his hand before fleeing the scene, the release said.

According to the release, detectives are working to determine if the two robberies are related.

This investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.