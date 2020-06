AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Homicide detectives in Akron are investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Andrus around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Residents told officers they saw people in two vehicles shooting at each other.

Officers found shell casings in the street.

A shooting victim was dropped off at Akron Summa Hospital, where he died.

