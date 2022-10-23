AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in broad daylight on Saturday.

Officers say it happened on Dodge Avenue at around 5 p.m.

According to a statement from police, the victim and at least three other unknown males were walking southbound when the victim became involved in an altercation with one of the subjects, who allegedly pulled a handgun and shot the victim several times.

The suspect and the other males, who appeared to be juveniles, reportedly fled the scene on foot after the shooting, police say.

When officers arrived minutes after the shooting, they say they found the teen unresponsive in front of a home in the 100 block of Dodge Avenue.

The victim, whose name is being withheld at this time, was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are working to identify the subjects involved.

The investigation is ongoing.