Akron police investigate man found shot to death in car

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Sumner St., according to a press release from the police department.

Officers found a car over a curb and in the front yard, police say.

A 30-year-old man was found dead at the scene in the driver’s seat.

He has not been identified. 

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Police believe one or more suspects approached the car and fired multiple times.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text  TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

