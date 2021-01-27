Akron police ID suspect in series of armed robberies

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is searching for a suspect in a series of armed robberies.

Aaron Gaines, 39, is wanted in connection with the crimes. Akron police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

The first robbery happened at the Family Food and Deli on South Arlington Street at about 6:20 p.m. Monday. Police said a short time later, the suspect pulled out a gun and tried to take the keys to a vehicle on Hazel Place. The suspect fired the gun, but the victim was not injured and the car was not taken.

The third incident happened while the victim was stopped at a traffic light at Carroll and Fountain streets. The suspect stole the man’s car and crashed it at Sparks HVAC, police said. He ran away before officers arrived.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Police said they identified Gaines as a suspect through an intensive investigation, including neighborhood canvassing.

Anyone with information on Gaines’ whereabouts should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO to 274637.