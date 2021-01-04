Akron police find suspect in robbery of pizza delivery driver at same location order was placed

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
According to police, officers responded to Domino’s Pizza about a report of a robbery Friday evening.
The victim, an 18-year-old female, said she was making a delivery at a residence in the 2300 block of 29th St. SW when a woman asked her for directions.
Moments later, a male approached her from behind with a gun and demanded money.
When police went to the address, they found two people matching the description of the suspects the victim had described.
Officers arrested Andre Yeager Jr., 19.
Andre Yeager Jr.
Police found two handguns during a search of the home.
Yeager is in the Summit County Jail.
No one else has been charged at this time.
