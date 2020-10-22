Akron police find man shot multiple times outside duplex

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting death that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, officers who were on patrol heard gunshots in the area of Seward Ave. just before 5 p.m.

Police say officers found an adult male outside a duplex in the 1400 block with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the hospital, according to police.

The victim has not been identified.

Police say they do not have suspect information.

If you have information that can help detectives, you can make an anonymous tip to the Akron Police Department at (330)375-2490 or text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637.

