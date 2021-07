AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department discovered what it called a “large amount” of marijuana during a traffic stop on Friday.

Officers pulled over a 20-year-old at Massillon Road and Cramer Avenue. Police said the pot was in plan view.

They searched the car and found several hundred grams of marijuana individually wrapped, according to police. There was also more than $4,800 in cash.

The driver was charged with trafficking and possession.