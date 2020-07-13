Akron police: Father, 1-year-old daughter killed after being struck by car

Editor’s note: A correction has been made to this story. The victims were not shot. They were struck by a vehicle. We apologize for the error.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have released more details about the incident that left a 43-year-old man and a 1-year-old girl dead in an Akron driveway this weekend.

Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Crouse Street around 10 a.m. after witnesses called police.

The victims, which police have now confirmed are father Horace Lee and daughter Azeria Tucker, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: the Lee family

Police say they now believe that Lee was walking down the street while pushing his toddler in a stroller when the suspect driving an unknown vehicle “intentionally struck and killed the victims,” police said.

“We think maybe it was some type of altercation. They may have had words exchanged,” said Horace’s sister, Carmon Lee.

“You would think someone heard something, saw something. Hopefully one of these cameras caught something,” said Carmon.

“Your only savior is to turn yourself in, repent and ask God for forgiveness,” said the victims’ cousin, Willie Grimes, of whoever did this.

Horace, or “Boo,” as he was affectionately called, was described by those who knew him best as a selfless person.

“That’s such a tragedy. If you could see something happening to anybody you would never guess it would be him or his 1-year-old,” said Grimes.

Azeria Tucker (courtesy: the Lee family)

Carmon said Azeria’s mother passed away in December of 2019. “The baby just lost her mother and now she’s gone and her father at the same time.”

“He lived his life for his daughter,” said his sister, Katrina Lee. “And she loved her dad. And he loved her.”

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; for Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: