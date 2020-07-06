1  of  4
Akron police: Drunk man made own sandwich, caused damage at Subway

Don Peters (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron police arrested a man following a bizarre incident at a Subway restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to location on Kenmore Boulevard near 15th Street SW at about 12:45 p.m. for an intoxicated man.

Employees said the man, identified as 44-year-old Don Peters, was visibly drunk and belligerent. He damaged the plexiglass, then walked behind the counter and made his own sandwich, according to police.

When officers searched Peters, they found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in his pocket.

Akron police search for suspect in early morning homicide

Peters was charged with disorderly conduct, open container and criminal damaging. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

