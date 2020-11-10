Akron Police Department mourns officer’s sudden death

(WJW) The Akron Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their fellow officers.

According to their Facebook post, officer Kenny Jones passed away unexpectedly on Friday.

Officer Jones served with the department for more than 25 years.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Akron Police Department.

