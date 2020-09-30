Akron Police Department goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – With 25 years on the job, Detective Carol Hill is now the face of the Akron Police Department’s mission to go pink.

This, as she dealt with not one, but two family members diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time … both now in remission.

“I have two aunts who are breast cancer survivors,” Hill says. “So, they are strong women in our family, I look up to them … so it definitely affects me because obviously, this runs in my family.”

This is the first year that the Akron Police Department will be joining the worldwide Pink Patch Project; creating special patches to help strengthen public awareness during the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

“This patch is amazing because not only does it have the breast cancer logo, but embedded in the fabric are blue ribbons around,” Lt. Michael Miller says. “Kind of step back from the enforcement role and some of the other aspects of our duties and really connect with them in meaningful ways.”

Breast cancer is curable, if caught early through monthly self-checks or annual mammograms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms can include a lump in the breast or underarm, changes in the shape and texture of the breast, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, flaky skin or pain and nipple discharge.

Treatment depends on the stage of cancer and may consist of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

“… This is about the community, the unity in community, us unifying with them in this fight,” says Miller.

So during the entire month of October, Akron officers out on patrol will look a little different, donning their pink patches for all to see, strengthening community relations while helping save lives.

Hill added, “It’s a conversation and we can make sure we get out in the community and make sure that we’re doing everything we possibly can for breast cancer.”

If you’d like to support, the pink patches and ribbon pins can be purchased for $10 each while supplies last.

You can purchase via PayPal: AkronPDPinkPatch@akronohio.gov

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: