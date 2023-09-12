AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett has announced he will leave the department for a new professional opportunity, according to a statement from presumptive mayor Shammas Malik.

“I want to thank Chief Mylett for his service to our community over these last two years, and I wish him well in his next steps,” said Malik in the statement.

The mayor-elect went on to say, “In the coming weeks, our transition team will work in partnership with Mayor (Dan) Horrigan’s administration to begin a search process for the next chief of the Akron Police Department, which will be open to internal and external candidates.”

Mylett took on the role of police chief in August 2021. He was propelled into the national spotlight following the June 2022 fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

“Safety will be my administration’s top priority,” read Malik’s statement. “A central goal of my administration will be making sure the Akron Police Department is an effective, forward-focused organization, able to respond to calls for service while also prioritizing proactive, community-based policing. That means building trust through transparency and accountability and also focusing on retention and attraction of officers to ensure our safety forces have the training, support, and work environment they need to be successful.”

Malik is expected to formally take over duties as Akron’s Mayor on January 1, 2024.