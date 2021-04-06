Akron police believe driver killed in crash suffered medical episode

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a deadly crash.

Officers were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash just after 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Horizon Dr. Monday.

Police say the driver was headed southwest on Horizon Dr., approaching Amber Hills Dr. when the driver rolled through a stop sign.

The vehicle rolled over an embankment and flipped on its side.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He hasn’t been identified, but police say it is a 40-year-old male.

Investigators believe he suffered a medical episode.