Akron police asking for help with investigation into string of shooting incidents

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation into a string of shooting incidents that happened early this morning.

According to a news release, Akron police say they responded to the first shooting around 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Homestead Street. When they arrived, they say they found an 18-year-old man outside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Police say, people were gathered at a house for a celebration and some of the guests were outside when an unknown suspect or suspects, who were nearby, fired shots. Someone in the initial group returned fire and the victim was hit, according to police.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers say they responded to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for a walk-in shooting victim, a 36-year-old male, who had been shot in the lower abdomen and was rushed to surgery.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue several minutes earlier. The victim was shot by an unknown male suspect during an altercation, police say.

Officers say they responded to a third shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kenmore Blvd when they located the victim, a 32-year-old male, on nearby 17th St. S.W., with a gunshot wound to the groin. Officers immediately administered first aid, including applying a tourniquet, until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with what is considered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say, there was an altercation at 1078 Kenmore Blvd. when the victim was shot. Detectives are working to determine what happened, including if the shooting may have been accidental.

No arrests have been made at this time for any of the three shooting incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637