Akron police asking for help to identify two suspects involved in carjacking, road rage

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are asking for help to identify two suspects involved in an alleged carjacking after what may have started as a road rage incident.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on April 17, officers were called to the area of West Thornton Street and Dart Avenue where a 23-year-old driver reported he was carjacked at gunpoint, according to police.

Police say when they got there, the victim told them a black Sedan pulled up next to him, pinned his car in and prevented him from moving forward.

The victim said two armed suspects got out of their vehicle and approached his 2019 Camaro, ordered him out at gunpoint, took an undisclosed amount of money from his pockets and later drove off with his car, according to police.

Police say, the victim was unable to provide a description of the suspects.

The victim’s car was later found disabled and abandoned on April 18 in the area of Sherman Street and Jewel Drive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2Tip, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.