Akron police asking for help to find shooting suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are asking for help to find the suspect who shot a 21-year-old sitting in his car in a driveway Thursday night.

Officers, who were called to the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd around 9 p.m., found the victim with gunshot wounds and his car riddled with bullets and a handgun nearby, according to a release from Akron police.

He was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was shot by an unknown suspect while inside his car in a driveway in the 700 block of S. Rhodes Ave. and drove over to Vernon Odom Blvd after the shooting, according to police.

Officers say they searched and found shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; or Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.