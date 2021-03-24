AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives with the Akron Police Department are investigating a robbery they say occurred Monday around 4 p.m. involving an 89-year-old woman outside of a bank in Akron.

Police are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect, who they say was seen watching and waiting for the victim outside the PNC Bank located in the 800 block of W. Market Street.

According to a release from the Akron Police Department, the suspect ran over to the victim as she got into her car, reached in and over the victim to grab her purse.

The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s purse that contained an undisclosed amount of money, debit cards, and other personal effects, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Callers can remain anonymous.

The victim was not injured.