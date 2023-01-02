AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are asking the public for help to identify the driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the area of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound at North Main Street, then drove away.

Police say it happened at around 7 a.m. when a 63-year-old man was crossing East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound and was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to a press release from Akron police.

There are no witnesses to the crash, officers say, but the call initially came in to check the welfare of a man lying on the road.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they took the man to Summa Health Akron City Hospital in serious condition.

A medical evaluation determined that he was struck by a vehicle based on the severity of the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The vehicle involved will likely have front-end damage and possibly windshield damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hit-Skip Bureau at (330) 375-2508.