Akron police arrest woman after her 2-year-old son falls out of window

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman has been charged with felony child endangering after police said her two-year-old child fell out of a window.

According to a release from Akron police, officers responded to a home on Upland Ave. on Wednesday at around 6:20 p.m. after receiving a call about a toddler who had fallen out of a window.

Police learned the child fell from a second-story landing window that was left open, the release said.

The two-year-old boy’s leg and pelvis were broken. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

According to Akron police, the child’s mother, Ashleigh Bates, 26, was arrested and charged. She was taken to the Summit County Jail.

Related video, below: Akron police investigating after a 76-year-old woman was robbed while gardening.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: