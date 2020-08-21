Akron police arrest two, seize 10 pounds of meth

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities in Summit County arrested two people on methamphetamine trafficking charges on Thursday.

The Akron Police Department, Summit County Drug Unit and FBI Safe Streets Task Force charged Jasmyn M. Williams, 21, and Ernest W. Moore, 27, with trafficking and possession of drugs.

Police said detectives seized 10 pounds of crystal meth and about $4,000 cash.

The pair were taken to the Summit County Jail.

