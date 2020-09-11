Akron police arrest two in shooting of 6-year-old girl; Victim in critical condition

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old girl.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on Copley Road near Greenwood Avenue. Akron police said Marqualle Clinkscales, 23, and Corey Jemison, 39, exchanged gunfire after an argument.

Clinkscales’ gunfire hit a car with six children inside, according to police. A 6-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound and another child was grazed by a bullet.

Marqualle Clinkscales (left) and Corey Jemison (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

When officers arrived at the scene, both vehicles were gone. Soon after, emergency personnel responded to a home on Greenwood Avenue to treat the victim. Police found a car with bullet holes on the street.

The little girl was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Police said she remains in critical condition.

Clinkscales was arrested after a short pursuit, and charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Jemison was taken into custody on Delia Avenue on charges of felonious assault and parole violation. Police said he was the driver of the bullet-riddled car on Greenwood Avenue.

Additional charges are pending.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: