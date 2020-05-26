1  of  3
Akron police arrest murder suspect in vacant home

by: Talia Naquin

Jason Shockley

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron homicide detectives arrested Jason Shockley, 30, Friday in the death of a 68-year-old man.

The victim was found stabbed to death in his home on May 21.

Investigators say the victim’s vehicle was stolen.

Police found the vehicle on Kent Ct.

According to a press release, officers found Shockley inside a vacant home.

He faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, breaking and entering, and criminal damaging.

Police say he had warrants for parole and probation violations.

