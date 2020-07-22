Akron police arrest man suspected in a series of crimes, including home invasion and aggravated robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A crime spree this morning led to the arrest of one suspect, Akron police reported.

The incidents began around 4:50 a.m., when police were called to the 2200 block of 6th Street Southwest after a home invasion was reported.

Upon arrival police found a 37-year-old woman and two other adults who told them that three men had entered the home taking valuables like a TV, wallet and cell phones. One of the suspects fired a gun outside as the three men left the property, but no one was injured, police said.

The victims told police that the men appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old.

Police were then called to investigate a suspected carjacking about 30 minutes later.

A 26-year-old woman told police that a man approached her at a Circle K gas station on East Avenue and pointed a gun at her. The suspect took the victim’s black 2012 Nissan Murano and cell phone, and the suspect (or suspects) left the scene.

Police said evidence showed that the two morning incidents were related.

Then, around 6:25 a.m., police officers spotted the stolen car in Akron and attempted to pull over the vehicle. But the driver instead led police on a chase through westside neighborhoods. When the vehicle went outside of the city limits, Akron police stopped their pursuit.

However, one of the suspects (the driver) was arrested by Norton Police around 7 a.m. after crashing the stolen car at the corner of Medina Line Road and Greenwich Road.

After being evaluated for an “unknown condition” at the Barberton Hospital, the suspect was taken into custody at the Akron Police Detective Bureau. The man faces charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, with more charges possible.

At this time detectives have not yet identified the two other suspects involved, and an investigation continues.

