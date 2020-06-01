Akron police arrest man accused of damaging city property during protest

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to his behavior during Saturday’s police violence protest.

Residents rallied throughout the city in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd’s death was captured on cell phone video. On Tuesday, four police officers involved in his arrest were fired. Later, the one who used his knee to pin Floyd down by his neck was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

According to police, Bryan Griffin, of Sandusky, was arrested after officers saw him damaging property during the event.

He was allegedly seen using a skateboard to break the windshields of city dump trucks being used as barricades at S. High Street and State Street. Police say Griffin also broke several windows at the Polsky Parking Deck.

Griffin was arrested, charged with vandalism and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Meanwhile, Akron police are also investigating an accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a car during the protest.

Officers were called to E. Market Street and Main Street around 3 p.m. after an 18-year-old participating in the protest was hit by a car. The driver attempted to make a U-turn after being blocked by protesters.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital. Police say he sustained minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

