Akron police arrest man on charges of firing AK 47 into home with children

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Howe St.

According to police, a woman reported that a man she knew fired shots into her house with an AK 47 rifle.

Police say it was part of a domestic-related incident.

Officers found several shell casings outside the home and multiple shots fired into the house.

Several people were in the home at the time, including three children.

Police arrested Tyrell Hunter, 27, a short time later.

Tyrell Hunter

He faces multiple charges, including felony assault.