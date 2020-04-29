Akron police arrest armed teen while investigating shots fired calls

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron say detectives arrested a 16-year-old Tuesday while looking into ongoing investigations of shots fired calls in the area.

According to a press release, detectives pulled the vehicle over for suspicious activity. They do not state what suspicious activity was taking place.

Police say officers stopped the car around 1 p.m. in the area of Minota and Virginia Ave.

According to police, detectives saw the teen place a gun beneath the passenger seat.

Police say the 9mm gun was loaded, and the teen told detectives the gun belonged to him.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The teen was released to his guardian.

Police arrested the driver for marijuana possession.