Akron police are asking for help to identify suspect in shooting that left one dead, 2 injured

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Akron this morning that left one person dead and two others injured, one critically.

Around 1:30 a.m., Akron police say as they were patrolling, they were flagged down about someone waving a gun in the area of Kling Street and Wheeler Street. When officers got there, they found three victims, according to a press release.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to nearby Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to officers.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and the victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

Police say a handgun and other evidence were near the scene.

An investigation led police to believe there was a large gathering where people were reportedly fighting in the street when an unknown suspect began shooting and the victims were hit.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.