AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Gunfire during a dispute over incorrect change at a Lovers Lane convenience store struck an innocent customer, who later died, Akron police said.

It happened after 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Police said 34-year-old Andre Lee was arguing with the cashier over incorrect change and threatened to kill her. Lee “began damaging the store, throwing items at the cashier and trying to grab her through the plexiglass divider.”

The cashier then pulled a handgun, which fired, striking a 48-year-old customer who was not involved in the altercation in his upper body, according to a police report.

The man was taken to Summa Health System Akron Campus in critical condition. Police on Tuesday, Oct. 18, learned the man had died of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Lee reportedly fled the store but was apprehended later in the 800 block of Bertha Avenue. He had two outstanding arrest warrants, including one for a felony offense, according to police. He was charged with aggravated menacing in the Sept. 1 incident. Those charges could now be upgraded.

The cashier’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police later questioned Lee and the cashier about the incident.

“The shooting and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip (375-2847) or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (434-2677), or to text TIPSCO along with the information to 247637. Callers can remain anonymous.