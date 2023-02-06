AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two 21-year-olds were arrested after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in a parking lot in Akron Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1300 block of North Portage Path around 4:50 p.m. where an 80-year-old woman was reportedly pushed to the ground and had her purse snatched.

Officers said the woman was treated at the scene for a cut on her arm but did not have to go to the hospital.

Identifying the getaway car to officers, they were able to find the blue Kia Sorento in the area, initiating a traffic stop.

Police said they arrested QuAndre Wright and passenger KayJion Hale in connection with the incident and they found the woman’s purse in the vehicle.

The two men were taken to Summit County Jail and charged with robbery (Wright) and complicity to commit robbery (Hale).