AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, then stole his lottery tickets and cash, has been apprehended.

Hassan Jabbar (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Akron police said 34-year-old Hassan Jabbar was booked into the Summit County Jail on robbery and assault for the incident, which happened at about 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, outside the Circle K along East Exchange Street.

Police said Jabbar punched the 73-year-old man multiple times in the face. He sustained “minor facial injuries,” according to a Tuesday news release.

Officers found Jabbar several blocks away, near the intersection of Hazel Street and Cotter Avenue, according to the release. Officers arrested him without incident and recovered the stolen property.

Jabbar was set to be arraigned on the felony robbery and misdemeanor assault counts in Akron Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.