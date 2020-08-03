Akron police: 1-year-old shot and killed, 2 adults injured

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating the shooting death of a one-year-old child.

Officers responded to a home on 5th Ave. at around 9:30 Sunday night for a shooting.

According to police, an unknown suspect fired shots at the home, striking the infant. The child was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and later died.

A man and woman were also struck during the shooting. They were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; or, reach out to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; or, text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

