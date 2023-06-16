AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron detectives are investigating an assault that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Friday officers responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital after a victim was transported to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was rushed into surgery and was in critical condition, according to police.

The incident occurred at a party near Brown Street and Lovers Lane, police said.

Investigators are trying to identify the person or persons involved in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO to 274637