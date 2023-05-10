AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are searching for four armed and dangerous suspects who they say stole a safe filled with guns, then threatened to shoot a man with an assault weapon during a carjacking.

US Marshalls saw the men Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. on Payne Avenue struggling to load something large and heavy in the back seat of a vehicle.

Based on what was determined to be suspicious activity, they approached the subjects, who took off running.

In the backseat of the abandoned vehicle, officers who arrived on scene found a safe full of guns.

While searching the area, officers found a house on Payne Avenue with a broken window and determined it was recently broken into.

The homeowner arrived and verified the gun safe stolen from his home was his.

About 15 minutes after the events on Payne Avenue unfolded, a 21-year old male victim called police to say he was carjacked at gunpoint.

According to the victim, several males confronted him in a store parking lot, one armed with a large assault rifle.

The suspects demanded his Dodge Charger and drove off with it.

Police found the stolen vehicle and said it was used during the theft of the gun safe.

The circumstances around the stolen gun safe, and the carjacking involving the assault rifle are being investigated.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Akron police say anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department’s tip line at 330-375-2847 or 330-375-2Tip