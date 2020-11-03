Akron PD issues warning about robocall scam telling people to vote on Wednesday due to long lines

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police took to Facebook to alert residents about an election-related scam circulating around the state.

According to the department, people have reportedly been getting robocalls advising them that the lines at the polls are extremely long and they should wait to vote until Wednesday.

Today is the last day to vote. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

Anyone who receives that type of call should contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2181.

