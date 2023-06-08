*Above video is about another illegal gambling raid earlier this week in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say they raided an illegal gambling establishment late Wednesday night.

Police say they executed a search warrant following an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling and other criminal activity at an establishment in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

During the search, police say they recovered, slot machine motherboards, also known as circuit boards, from approximately 40 gambling machines, an AR-15 style rifle, three handguns, over $18,000 in cash, nearly half of a gram of fentanyl and other evidence.

Police said they arrested five people including Kyle Brown, 27, Leonard Cross IV, 23, and Davontae James, 30, who were found to be operation employees and were charged with gambling/betting and operating a gambling house.

Akron police said Michael Walsh, 37, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after officers found him with fentanyl. Beth Ison, 33, was arrested on an outstanding, unrelated warrant and Misrepresenting Identity.

Brown and Cross IV were both later booked into the Summit County Jail.

The others were issued a summons and released.